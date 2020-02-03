Steam hits new concurrent active user record

The game hub giant Steam set a new record for the number of concurrent active users at one time, registering 18,537,490 users online just recently, SteamDB stated on Twitter; "Steam has broken its record for most concurrently online users that was held for two years. Previous record was 18,537,490 users. It's still increasing!".

Despite the record being broken yet again, approximately one million fewer players (5.8 million as opposed to 7 million two years prior) were actively playing a game at the time of the record being hit.

Do you use Steam for your PC gaming needs and if so, are you active when not playing?