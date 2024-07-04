Steam hit Banana now has clones

HQ

We've reported on the Steam hit game Banana in the past, but if you're not familiar, essentially it is a clicking game where there's nothing but a banana on the screen. You can customise your banana by paying real money, but otherwise there's not much else to do.

In spite of that, the game has grown so popular it has even spawned clones. Now, there's Melon, and Tapple, both of which offer the same premise but with different fruits. Everyone wants to take a shot at the king, it seems.

Looking at SteamDB, we can see these fruity familiars aren't doing quite as well as Banana. Melon has a peak player count of around 14,000, and Tapple just manages to beat it with more than 17,000 players.