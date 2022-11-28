Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Steam has set another all-time player record

The number is almost at 32 million players now.

It looks like it might become commonplace for Steam to continue to break its own all-time player records, at least if the last few weeks are anything to go by. As shown on SteamDB, Valve's PC gaming platform has reached another all-time peak player count, with that now being 31,906,400 players, as of yesterday.

It should be said that the number of Steam players has been steadily climbing for a long-time, and the fact that Saturday posted numbers that were only a few hundred thousand behind the all-time peak basically affirms that there will likely be a new record coming in the near future.

