Steam has set another all-time player record

It looks like it might become commonplace for Steam to continue to break its own all-time player records, at least if the last few weeks are anything to go by. As shown on SteamDB, Valve's PC gaming platform has reached another all-time peak player count, with that now being 31,906,400 players, as of yesterday.

It should be said that the number of Steam players has been steadily climbing for a long-time, and the fact that Saturday posted numbers that were only a few hundred thousand behind the all-time peak basically affirms that there will likely be a new record coming in the near future.