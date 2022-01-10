Steam has set another all-time concurrent user record

HQ

Despite only setting a new concurrent user record a few days ago, Steam has already broken that record with a new all-time peak player number. Set yesterday, the all-time number has now reached 28,230,853, which is almost 300,000 more players than it was previously, as SteamDB reports. This is the first time that Steam has ever cracked the 28 million player mark.

Following up on this, Steam also now has a new most wishlisted game, with Elden Ring overtaking Dying Light 2 Stay Human as the top game in the category. With both games releasing next month on February 24 and February 4 respectively, we'll have to see whether this flips around at all in the days leading up to launch.

As for what else is regarded as one of Steam's most wishlisted games, Party Animals, God of War, Hollow Knight: Silksong make up the rest of the top five, with Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl, and Starfield all being part of the top ten.