Steam has revealed the dates of all upcoming sales on the platform
Plenty of time to plan out how to empty your wallet.
Valve has published the full schedule of Steam's upcoming sales, or festivals as they are often called, in 2025. Back in July, Valve revealed all the special events coming in the first half of this year, and now they've covered the entirety of 2025. This includes both the seasonal as well as genre-specific ones, the full list of which you can check out below.
Couch Co-Op Fest: 10-17 February
Steam Next Fest - February 2025: 24 February - 3 March
Visual Novel Fest: 3-10 March
Steam Spring Sale: 13-20 March
City Builder & Colony Sim Fest: 24-31 March
Sokoban Fest: 21-28 April
Wargames Fest: 28 April - 5 May
Creature Collector Fest: 12-19 May
Zombies vs. Vampires Fest: 26 May - 2 June
Steam Next Fest - June 2025: 9-16 June
Fishing Fest: 16-23 June
Steam Summer Sale: 26 June - 10 July
Automation Fest: 14-21 July
Racing Fest: 28 July - 4 August
4X Fest: 11-18 August
Third Person Shooter (TPS) Fest: 25 August - 1 September
Political Sim Fest: 8-15 September
Steam Autumn Sale: 29 September - 6 October
Steam Next Fest - October 2025: 13-20 October
Steam Scream 4: 27 October - 3 November
Animal Fest: 10-17 November
Sports Fest: 8-15 December
Steam Winter Sale: 18 December - 5 January
In short, a lot to look forward to for those who want to make the most of their hard-earned money. The reason they have been announced so early is to give publishers plenty of time to prepare their participation. For more information and details on each event, you can visit the official Steam website or follow their updates on social media.
Do you usually buy games at full price or do you stick to special promotional prices?