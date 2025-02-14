Steam has revealed the dates of all upcoming sales on the platform

HQ

Valve has published the full schedule of Steam's upcoming sales, or festivals as they are often called, in 2025. Back in July, Valve revealed all the special events coming in the first half of this year, and now they've covered the entirety of 2025. This includes both the seasonal as well as genre-specific ones, the full list of which you can check out below.



Couch Co-Op Fest: 10-17 February



Steam Next Fest - February 2025: 24 February - 3 March



Visual Novel Fest: 3-10 March



Steam Spring Sale: 13-20 March



City Builder & Colony Sim Fest: 24-31 March



Sokoban Fest: 21-28 April



Wargames Fest: 28 April - 5 May



Creature Collector Fest: 12-19 May



Zombies vs. Vampires Fest: 26 May - 2 June



Steam Next Fest - June 2025: 9-16 June



Fishing Fest: 16-23 June



Steam Summer Sale: 26 June - 10 July



Automation Fest: 14-21 July



Racing Fest: 28 July - 4 August



4X Fest: 11-18 August



Third Person Shooter (TPS) Fest: 25 August - 1 September



Political Sim Fest: 8-15 September



Steam Autumn Sale: 29 September - 6 October



Steam Next Fest - October 2025: 13-20 October



Steam Scream 4: 27 October - 3 November



Animal Fest: 10-17 November



Sports Fest: 8-15 December



Steam Winter Sale: 18 December - 5 January



In short, a lot to look forward to for those who want to make the most of their hard-earned money. The reason they have been announced so early is to give publishers plenty of time to prepare their participation. For more information and details on each event, you can visit the official Steam website or follow their updates on social media.

