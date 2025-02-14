English
Steam has revealed the dates of all upcoming sales on the platform

Plenty of time to plan out how to empty your wallet.

Valve has published the full schedule of Steam's upcoming sales, or festivals as they are often called, in 2025. Back in July, Valve revealed all the special events coming in the first half of this year, and now they've covered the entirety of 2025. This includes both the seasonal as well as genre-specific ones, the full list of which you can check out below.


  • Couch Co-Op Fest: 10-17 February

  • Steam Next Fest - February 2025: 24 February - 3 March

  • Visual Novel Fest: 3-10 March

  • Steam Spring Sale: 13-20 March

  • City Builder & Colony Sim Fest: 24-31 March

  • Sokoban Fest: 21-28 April

  • Wargames Fest: 28 April - 5 May

  • Creature Collector Fest: 12-19 May

  • Zombies vs. Vampires Fest: 26 May - 2 June

  • Steam Next Fest - June 2025: 9-16 June

  • Fishing Fest: 16-23 June

  • Steam Summer Sale: 26 June - 10 July

  • Automation Fest: 14-21 July

  • Racing Fest: 28 July - 4 August

  • 4X Fest: 11-18 August

  • Third Person Shooter (TPS) Fest: 25 August - 1 September

  • Political Sim Fest: 8-15 September

  • Steam Autumn Sale: 29 September - 6 October

  • Steam Next Fest - October 2025: 13-20 October

  • Steam Scream 4: 27 October - 3 November

  • Animal Fest: 10-17 November

  • Sports Fest: 8-15 December

  • Steam Winter Sale: 18 December - 5 January

In short, a lot to look forward to for those who want to make the most of their hard-earned money. The reason they have been announced so early is to give publishers plenty of time to prepare their participation. For more information and details on each event, you can visit the official Steam website or follow their updates on social media.

Do you usually buy games at full price or do you stick to special promotional prices?

