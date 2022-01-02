Steam has revealed its "Best of 2021" lists

HQ

2022 is here. As a tradition, Valve has published a series of lists for its own platform Steam, revealing some stats of 2021 in regard to games, including top sellers, new releases, most played, early access grads, best of VR, and controller friendly.

In every list they posted, the games are divided and put into four different ranks upon the performances: Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze. With no specific details of sales being shown, each category represents:

Platinum: 1st - 12th

Gold: 13th - 24th

Silver: 25th - 40th

Bronze: 41st - 100th

Usually, the Top Sellers is the one that gets the most attention. With this, you can roughly know which games are the most popular throughout 2021. We've listed the Platinum titles of Top Sellers below (in no particular order):



Valheim



Battlefield 2042



Dead by Daylight



Naraka: Bladepoint



PUBG: Battlegrounds



Destiny 2



New World



Grand Theft Auto 5



Counter-Strike: Global Offensive



Dota 2



Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege



Apex Legends



You can see some of the titles have been on Top Sellers for several years in a row, such as PUBG, CS:GO, and GTA V, while the appearance of Naraka: Bladepoint is rather surprising.

Since the lists are too long, we won't put everything here. However, you can see more stats, and other Best of 2021 lists via the links below:

Top Sellers

New Releases

Most Played

Early Access Grads

Best of VR

Controller Friendly