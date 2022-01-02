Steam has revealed its "Best of 2021" lists

2022 is here. As a tradition, Valve has published a series of lists for its own platform Steam, revealing some stats of 2021 in regard to games, including top sellers, new releases, most played, early access grads, best of VR, and controller friendly.
In every list they posted, the games are divided and put into four different ranks upon the performances: Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze. With no specific details of sales being shown, each category represents:
Platinum: 1st - 12th
Gold: 13th - 24th
Silver: 25th - 40th
Bronze: 41st - 100th
Usually, the Top Sellers is the one that gets the most attention. With this, you can roughly know which games are the most popular throughout 2021. We've listed the Platinum titles of Top Sellers below (in no particular order):
You can see some of the titles have been on Top Sellers for several years in a row, such as PUBG, CS:GO, and GTA V, while the appearance of Naraka: Bladepoint is rather surprising.
Since the lists are too long, we won't put everything here. However, you can see more stats, and other Best of 2021 lists via the links below:
Top Sellers
New Releases
Most Played
Early Access Grads
Best of VR
Controller Friendly