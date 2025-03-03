Steam has reached over 40 million concurrent users

HQ

During 2024, we had several opportunities to report how hugely successful Steam is with milestone after milestone, most recently in December when Valve's service had over 39 million concurrent players. Of course, hitting 40 million was only a matter of time - and now it has happened.

SteamDB reports via Bluesky that on Sunday there were 40,017,061 people logged in and playing (we suspect that the popularity of Monster Hunter: Wild contributed greatly to this). By comparison, we recall that Steam peaked at 33.7 million concurrent players in January 2024, showing the incredible rate at which Steam continues to grow.

It also serves as a reminder of why Microsoft and Sony have long chosen to release their games on PC as well. The market is simply so big that it has become almost impossible to ignore.