Steam has generated $15 billion in 2026 so far

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As it turns out, 2026 has been a pretty good year for gaming on Steam. Who needs Grand Theft Auto VI, when before we're even fully in autumn Valve's digital marketplace has generated $15 billion in gross revenue. Of course, this doesn't equate to direct money in Gabe's pocket, but it's still a mighty figure, showing how the king of PC platforms remains an incredible performer.

As per data collated from Rhys Elliott of Alinea Analytics, six new games that arrived on Steam in 2026 made up just under $1 billion, and accounted for 6.6% of that whopping $15 billion figure. They are: Forza Horizon 6 ($210.5 million), Crimson Desert ($203.3 million), Resident Evil Requiem ($200.9 million), Slay the Spire II ($148.4 million), Subnautica 2 ($139.2 million), and Meccha Chameleon ($89.8 million). It's worth mentioning that two of those games are new IP, which actually made up 63% of all the revenue generated from the new-game top 100 list on Steam. However, taking Crimson Desert's monstrous revenue out of that figure does drop the percentage by some margin.

Old games and established IPs are still doing the majority of the work in generating revenue on Steam. The top 100 new games only gave Steam around 15.9% of its gross revenue generated thus far in 2026. Still, when you see games like Crimson Desert appear and show new IP can succeed, it gives us all a little hope that franchise fatigue may fade in time.