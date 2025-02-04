Steam has a new sale designed for the laziest gamers out there

HQ

Sometimes, after a hard day's work, even playing a game can feel like it's going to be too much. So, instead of watching a movie or TV show, you might decide to go for an idler - a game that, in effect, plays itself.

Whether you're clicking cookies or levelling up a party to take on dungeons all by themselves , idlers have grown massively in popularity over the years, and the Idler Fest (which runs until the 10th of February) is absolutely full of them, including discounts on some of the genre's best.

Cookie Clicker is just over £1, last year's hit Rusty's Retirement is 33% off to be £4, and of course there a bunch of free-to-play games in there as well like Clicker Heroes and Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms.