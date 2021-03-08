Steam Hardware survey marks Oculus Quest 2 as the current most popular VR headset

You're watching Advertisements

A recent hardware survey by Steam has shown that the Oculus Quest 2 has already become the most popular virtual reality headset on the platform, knocking the Rift S off the throne. Considering the Oculus Quest 2 only launched in October 2020, it is quite surprising to see that the headset has become so popular so quickly.

According to the survey, the Oculus Quest 2 has seen a 5.52% uptick since the previous survey, and is one of three headsets to see an increase. To detail how huge of a jump the Quest 2 has seen however, the next largest increase belongs to the Valve Index HMD, which saw a jump of 0.17%, which is pretty mediocre in comparison.

While the chart does show a lot of decreasing statistics, with over 18 headsets moving into the negatives, the overall Steam users with VR headsets has actually seen an increase by 0.08% since the last survey, which accounts for 2.21% of the Steam user base.

To see what we thought about the Oculus Quest 2, be sure to check out our review of the headset.

Thanks, PCGamer.