Steam halts payments to Ukrainian video game developers

Surely no one have missed how west have come together to help make things harder for the Russian regime, which has started a war against it's neighbour Ukraine. Plenty of companies in basically all different branches has decided to help out doing this by simply removing or pausing their business in Russia.

But Valve has decided to do it very differently. They have admittedly now stopped payments to Russia and their accomplice Belarus - but they have also gone after Ukraine. This has been noticed by several developers online, and the indie studio Ternox Games tweets:

"Hey @valvesoftware @Steam are you okay? My country was attacked by Russia and because of this you decided to deprive me of a source of income?"

Hopefully, Valve will sort this out as soon as possible. Even if they claim there are trouble doing payments, other game platforms seems to be paying developers as intended. Plenty of major video game companies have stood up against Russia with both money and action, but so far none have gone after Ukraine.