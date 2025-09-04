Steam goes down just as Hollow Knight: Silksong launches

HQ

While Hollow Knight was a hit and rightly so, the massive amount of attention placed on Hollow Knight: Silksong feels somewhat surreal. The original indie game has only ever peaked at around 70,000 concurrent players on Steam, which while no small figure, is nothing near to some of the behemoths that have launched on the platform.

It's because of this that the Silksong launch feels almost mythical in its immensity, and the proof of this is that just as the game launched, Steam has now gone down and been hit with a bunch of network errors meaning it's impossible to access Valve's storefront.

As Steamstat.us shows, the platform is facing issues pretty much everywhere around the world, meaning you will be unable to add a copy of Silksong to your library and play it, or even access your own PC games and play them either.

It's unclear when Steam will be back and useable once more, but the good news is that you can still access Silksong on PC, just through Xbox and the Windows Store and via Game Pass, where it's a day one launch.