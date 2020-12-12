Steam gets special 'adult only' section

You're watching Advertisements

Steam has received a new update allowing users to check out an 'adult only' section of the store. Released by Valve, this new area of Steam is the one-stop shop to some hilariously named parody titles, usually revolving around interactive porn. There is also some violent content in here too, so you should really make sure you are prepared for the worst before heading into here.

Since Steam doesn't seem to be slowing down on its conquest to sell pornography, this new section is probably for the best. However, with iconic titles such as Among Ass, Megacraft Hentai Edition and the creatively named Cyberpunk Sex Edition, there really is something for everyone here.

To get access to the new category section, just head to Steam Labs and access the new Store Navigation Experiment of which will then allow you to try out the new system that also has a lot of good features such as more defined categories.