Steam gaming has been removed from Tesla cars

Two years ago, it was announced that the Tesla Model S and X would get Steam support, making it possible to play games like Cuphead and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on the cars' infotainment systems. But for some unclear reason, Tesla has now changed its mind and via Electrek.co, it is revealed that this feature is being removed without further notice.

All that new Tesla owners have been told about the reason is:

"Tesla is updating the gaming computer in your Model X and your vehicle is no longer capable of playing Steam games. All other entertainment and app functionalities are unaffected."

Now, we doubt that the ability to play Steam is a deal-breaker for those who are keen on electric cars, but it is a bit disappointing to lose the feature - which seems to remain with cars that already have it.

What do you think is the reason? Traffic safety, weaker hardware, saving money, expired contracts or something else?