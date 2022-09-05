Steam Deck's most popular game might surprise you

HQ

Valve's powerful hand-held gaming PC, Steam Deck was released back in late February, 2022. Since then, people have been adopting the machine, and Valve has been tracking about what's going on.

August is now over, so it's a great time to see what were the most popular games on the device, when measured by hours played. The number one might be a surprise to you.

Vampire Survivors is a minimalistic roguelite in Early Access, and it costs only 2.39 euros. You can check out the game right here. Those other games on the list are less of a surprise, since there are Cult of the Lamb, Elden Ring, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, Stardew Valley, No Man's Sky, Hades, MultiVersus, Skyrim and Monster Hunter: Rise.