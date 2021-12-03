Steam Deck won't feature any exclusive titles

HQ

Ever since Valve's new handheld Steam Deck was revealed, there has been some confusion as to whether it will have exclusive titles of its own. Within a recent FAQ, though, Valve took the opportunity to clarify things and noted that it won't have its own exclusives. The company's response reads: "No, that doesn't make much sense to us. It's a PC and it should just play games like a PC."

This for us is welcomed news, as it means that Steam players won't miss out on specific titles just because they haven't splashed out on new hardware. The Steam Deck looks to function in an identical way to the Switch, where there's the option to play your games on the go or when hooked up to a monitor.

It was confirmed also in the FAQ that the Steam Deck store will only display titles that are compatible with the console.

Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.