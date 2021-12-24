Steam Deck still aiming for a February release date

HQ

A few months ago, Valve made the decision to delay the launch of its upcoming handheld gaming PC, the Steam Deck, pushing the device from a December 2021 release to a February 2022 one. The reason for this was the same thing plaguing pretty much everything relating to technology these days: the chip shortage, but even though this hasn't exactly eased up as of late, Valve has affirmed that the Steam Deck is still on track its revised release date.

Speaking to PC Gamer, Valve's Greg Coomer talked a little about the Steam Deck, revealing a little bit of insight into the release plans for the system.

"We do feel like we're on track for that. We're still bummed that we had to move from end of this year to beginning of next. But yeah, all the signs are pointing to us being able to ship in February," said Coomer.

With this in mind, there are still plenty of individuals who have registered interest for the Steam Deck ahead of its original release date. As for how this will be handled come the new release date of February, Coomer also added, "It's a real product launch, so many thousands of people right away are going to receive Decks as soon as we're able to ship them. But even talking about thousands would be quite low compared to the volumes we're shooting for in the first few months."

