Steam Deck runs Xbox Cloud Gaming well according to Phil Spencer

The probably biggest video game surprise of the summer was that Valve announced Steam Deck. Basically a handheld PC with a lot of juice in it designed for Steam games. But is is also an open platform that can do a lot of other things. Like running Xbox Cloud Gaming.

And this is something the Xbox boss Phil Spencer already have tried as he reveals on Twitter that he's been having meetings with Valve and already had his Steam Deck for almost a week. He says that it is a "really nice device" and adds:

"Games with me on the go, screen size, controls all great. Playing Halo and Age feels good, xCloud works well. Congrats SD team."

Steam Launches in December this year, but only in a few selected regions. In 2022, it is planned that it should be rolled out in the rest of the world. Surely something to look forward to.