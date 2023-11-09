Steam Deck OLED announced with better battery and more

HQ

Magnus is far from the only one that thinks the Steam Deck is amazing, so it's no wonder Valve's portable gaming device has sold very well. This has also lead to quite a few question about a Steam Deck 2, something Valve's has kept reiterating is years away. That doesn't mean we'll have to wait long for a better version.

Valve has announced what's in true Nintendo-style is called the Steam Deck OLED. The most noteworthy part of this new version is obviously that it has a 7.4-inch OLED screen, which means we'll get brighter and better colours on a itty-bitty bigger screen that can deliver an output of 90Hz.

Another highlight is the new 50Whr battery giving us a longer battery life. Top that with a 2.5 meter charging cable, faster downloads thanks to Wi-Fi 6E support and a slightly lower weight and there's no doubt this will even tempt many existing Steam Deck owners to upgrade and obviously make more people buy Valve's handheld gaming device. You'll have to pay for it though, as the Steam Deck 512GB OLED will cost $549 and the Steam Deck 1TB OLED will go for $649 when they start launching in a few territories on the 16th of November.

