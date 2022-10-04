Steam Deck has now sold over one million units

HQ

Steam Deck, just like everything else, was hit by the pandemic and was delayed, leading to Valve still not getting units out to everyone who pre-ordered. But at least it's ticking along at a fast pace, and during KDE's Academy 2022 conference David Edmundson revealed that over a million units have been shipped.

It looks like things are going pretty well for Valve, but competition is around the corner as several other hardware manufacturers (including Logitech and Razer) are tinkering with cloud-based devices that offer portable gaming at a much lower cost than Steam Deck. How this will affect sales remains to be seen.

