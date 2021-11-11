Steam Deck has been delayed to 2022

HQ

Not just games, it seems that hardware can't escape from the delay curse of 2021 either - earlier via a post, it was announced that Steam Deck, Valve's upcoming handheld console, has been pushed back two months. The reason behind the delay has been explained in the official statement:

"The launch of Steam Deck will be delayed by two months. We're sorry about this—we did our best to work around the global supply chain issues, but due to material shortages, components aren't reaching our manufacturing facilities in time for us to meet our initial launch dates.

Based on our updated build estimates, Steam Deck will start shipping to customers February 2022. This will be the new start date of the reservation queue—all reservation holders keep their place in line but dates will shift back accordingly. Reservation date estimates will be updated shortly after this announcement.

Again, we're sorry we won't be able to make our original ship date. We'll continue working to improve reservation dates based on the new timeline, and will keep folks updated as we go."

Check here for more information on Steam Deck if you are interested in this product, or simply have questions about your orders.

Are you disappointed to see the delay strikes?