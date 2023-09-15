Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Steam Deck goes on sale for Steam's 20th birthday

As well as a sale on Valve's storefront, you can also pick up a handheld PC for up to 20% off.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Valve's Steam Deck has proven to be an absolute hit with gamers ever since it first launched. Being able to take PC gaming on the go has been a bit of a revolution, and many who've yet to grab one of these powerful handhelds are on the lookout for a deal.

As part of Steam's 20th anniversary, the Steam Deck is on sale. The 64GB model is 10% off, the 256GB model is 15% off, and the 512GB model is 20% off. These are substantial discounts, and bring the most expensive model down by £100.

Of course, this year we've seen the rise of some Steam Deck competitors, but if you're a Valve fanboy, why not check out the sale while you can. For once, the Steam Deck is actually in stock, too. At least at the time of writing, it is.

Steam Deck goes on sale for Steam's 20th birthday


Loading next content