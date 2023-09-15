Steam Deck goes on sale for Steam's 20th birthday

HQ

Valve's Steam Deck has proven to be an absolute hit with gamers ever since it first launched. Being able to take PC gaming on the go has been a bit of a revolution, and many who've yet to grab one of these powerful handhelds are on the lookout for a deal.

As part of Steam's 20th anniversary, the Steam Deck is on sale. The 64GB model is 10% off, the 256GB model is 15% off, and the 512GB model is 20% off. These are substantial discounts, and bring the most expensive model down by £100.

Of course, this year we've seen the rise of some Steam Deck competitors, but if you're a Valve fanboy, why not check out the sale while you can. For once, the Steam Deck is actually in stock, too. At least at the time of writing, it is.