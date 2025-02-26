Steam Deck celebrates three years of handheld success

HQ

It is now three years since Valve wowed the world with its tiny handheld PC, which in many ways has redefined the portable gaming market and turned doubters into devoted fans. Despite its somewhat turbulent launch, Steam Deck has now managed to sell almost four million units. This far surpasses competitors in the same segment such as Asus ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go and MSI Claw, which together have reportedly sold fewer than two million units, i.e. not even half.

According to market research firm IDC (via The Verge), Steam Deck has consistently dominated, thanks largely to its unique Proton operating system, customisable controls and extreme value for money. The newer handheld devices may beat Steam Deck in performance, but none of them have come close to matching the popularity of Valve's machine.

The gossip about a potential sequel, a Steam Deck 2, has of course been going on for a long time. But Valve seems to be taking a wait-and-see approach, presumably in anticipation of some significant technological advance, to ensure that Steam Deck remains a dominant force in the market.

Do you own a Steam Deck and what are your thoughts and opinions about it?