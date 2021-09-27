English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Steam Deck can be used as a PC controller

The device is landing this December.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Discussions about topics like politics and religion tends to bring out the worst in people. Despite this, it is still way worse with mouse/keyboard vs controllers. It's a toxic swamp that can make best friends enemies for life.

While we do not have any solutions there, we still think it's fairly uncontroversial to say that there are a few genres where mouse is always better (like RTS) and this goes for controllers as well (like platformers). And if you want to play a decent platformer for PC but don't have any controller - it turns out the upcoming Steam Deck might come to your rescue.

The official FAQ clearly explains that you "can connect your Steam Deck to a PC via Remote Play and use it as a controller". Considering the fact that Steam Deck has double analogues, all the buttons you need as well as two track pads - we imagine it might be a really good way of playing some games when it launches in the first regions of the world in December.

Which genres do you prefer to play with a controller?

Steam Deck can be used as a PC controller


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy