Steam Deck can be used as a PC controller

Discussions about topics like politics and religion tends to bring out the worst in people. Despite this, it is still way worse with mouse/keyboard vs controllers. It's a toxic swamp that can make best friends enemies for life.

While we do not have any solutions there, we still think it's fairly uncontroversial to say that there are a few genres where mouse is always better (like RTS) and this goes for controllers as well (like platformers). And if you want to play a decent platformer for PC but don't have any controller - it turns out the upcoming Steam Deck might come to your rescue.

The official FAQ clearly explains that you "can connect your Steam Deck to a PC via Remote Play and use it as a controller". Considering the fact that Steam Deck has double analogues, all the buttons you need as well as two track pads - we imagine it might be a really good way of playing some games when it launches in the first regions of the world in December.

Which genres do you prefer to play with a controller?