Steam Deck 2 reportedly delayed until 2028

HQ

Valve shook up the PC world three years ago with the launch of the Steam Deck. While it never managed to rival Nintendo's Switch in sales, the handheld still proved to be a success story, boosting the reach of SteamOS, which is now being offered on competing portable PC devices as well.

But the burning question remains: when will we see Steam Deck 2? According to industry insiders, it's going to take a while. Reports suggest Valve is currently focused on developing a home console aimed at directly competing with PlayStation and Xbox - a bold and exciting move if it turns out to be true.

As for the Deck 2 itself, details are scarce. Early speculation points toward AMD's upcoming RDNA 5 architecture, which would mark a significant leap in performance compared to the current model. The planned release window is sometime in 2028, giving Valve plenty of time to study the market, analyze its rivals, and refine its strategy to deliver a handheld that could be even more compelling.

So, are you looking forward to Steam Deck 2?