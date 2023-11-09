Steam could add new feature letting you hide your games

HQ

Steam is reportedly looking at adding some new features. Namely, Valve's digital storefront could soon let you hide certain games from your library, set purchase restrictions on a child's account, and limit their overall playtime.

Regarding the first change, this was spotted over on Twitter/X by @thexpaw, who made note of a new feature allowing users to mark a game as private. This is going to be useful for anyone who has... acquired tastes, if we're putting it mildly, or the people who browse Steam's NSFW catalogue on a daily basis, but don't want their friends to know when they're playing a visual novel gone wild.

The second features seem much more useful for a wider group of people, as they'll let parents control how their kids are playing games and how much their spending. Again, the SteamDB creator Pavil Djundik found this information out ahead of time, stating that "Steam is working on new parental controls with addition of family groups."

