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Days before Valve put their new controller on sale via Steam, representatives stated in an interview with IGN that they believed their stock and production capacity were sufficient to meet demand, but that it is, of course, difficult to predict exactly how many people would be interested in a product. And it has to be said that their prediction was way off the mark. If you were ready at exactly the time of launch, you might have been lucky enough to get through with an order, but for many it was a futile battle with the refresh button. The delivery time went from 4-5 days to 14-16 days, only to eventually display a message stating that it was sold out. Apparently, the entire stock sold out in under half an hour. If you're one of those who came away empty-handed, don't despair - more are on the way, and you can sign up via Steam to receive an email when one is ready for you. Unlike other types of gaming hardware, a controller isn't affected to the same extent by component shortages, but the question is: is it even worth the hype? Should you even be looking forward to being able to order one? We've been lucky enough to get a unit for review and have put it through its paces.

The Steam Controller has existed before. Valve's first experiment, also dubbed the 'Steam Controller', was a rather odd device which, despite having its fans, wasn't a huge success. It had two trackpads and just one analogue stick. In this new version, there are still two trackpads, but it is a far more traditional controller in most other respects; however, it ends up being significantly different from all other models you can find on the market for one very big and important reason - Steam Input, which we'll come back to.

The Steam Controller comes in a brown box with black graphics, and inside the box there are three items: the controller, a USB-C to USB-A cable and a so-called 'puck'. Apart from the usual legal leaflets, there is only a small diagram briefly explaining how to connect it to your computer and a QR code for a more detailed manual. The puck is plugged into a computer and provides a 2.4 GHz connection, and after a quick firmware update, it can be connected via the puck, Bluetooth or cable. The dongle itself can have up to four Steam Controllers connected to it, and if you hold down R1 and B when you switch on the controller, it switches to Bluetooth and connects to whatever device you last paired it with. So, for example, you can have the hub plugged into your computer, Bluetooth connected to your Steam Deck (and hopefully soon your Steam Machine), and easily switch between them. This is primarily the setup I've used to test it. My Steam Deck connected to the TV, and my laptop on the desk, and it's worked seamlessly. Within 3 seconds, it has connected to one or the other depending on how I've switched it on (the 2.4 connection is activated by holding down R1 and A when switching it on).

There are basically two key questions when getting a new controller: does it work well, and does it feel good to use? If we take the latter question first, the answer is yes, the Steam Controller sits well in the hands, but that's a very subjective assessment that not everyone might agree with. Everyone can find a pair of leather boots or a pair of trainers that fit, but which of them you prefer or find most comfortable varies from person to person. So when I say the controller feels good in your hands, it doesn't mean much, as it's a matter of preference. A comparison helps to clarify things, and the best one I can offer is that it most closely resembles a standard Xbox controller, but with symmetrical sticks like on a DualSense. However, the sticks are positioned slightly higher and closer to the other buttons, so it won't feel too unfamiliar to people who prefer the asymmetrical layout.

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The two trackpads are positioned comfortably so that you can easily reach them with your thumbs. Although they give the controller a slightly awkward look, they are not awkward to use and, most importantly, they are not in the way. On the back, there are four additional buttons that are easily accessible - perhaps a little too easily. As with many other controllers with buttons on the back, you can end up pressing them by accident. In principle, this isn't a problem as they aren't programmed with any function by default, but it's worth being aware of.

On the back, there are also two invisible sensors that detect whether your fingers are on them. Similarly, both analogue sticks can sense if you touch them. Just like the rear buttons, they have no function programmed into them by default, but this adds an extra layer of functionality that you can use in Steam, including gyro functionality that you can set to be active only when the sensors detect touch. The analogue sticks are magnetic. This means there is no physical friction when you move them, which is said to make them less prone to stick drift. Only time will tell if this is correct, but it seems to be the general consensus regarding magnetic sticks.

If you're familiar with the Steam Deck's layout and functionality, you'll immediately recognise it in the Steam Controller. It's more or less a direct port, and Valve's aim has been to give the player the same capabilities as holding the Steam Deck in their hands, even when it's connected to the TV. However, you don't need a Steam Deck to benefit from its functionality; you simply need a computer with Steam, and this is precisely where the Steam Controller's genius comes to the fore. Generally speaking, you could say it's a relatively standard controller; in fact, it feels a bit cheap. It is very light and made of plain plastic - undoubtedly a choice Valve has made to keep costs down - but when you connect it to Steam, it goes from being a decent, perhaps mediocre controller, to opening up a world of possibilities that I don't think any other model on the market offers.

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In conjunction with Steam Input, you can reprogram the functionality of all the buttons however you like. You can create virtual menus using the trackpads, or simply use them as a mouse or to duplicate the other buttons. The real genius comes into play when you dive into PC games that don't normally support a controller. Together with Steam Input, you can simulate any functionality. It's even possible to play strategy or simulation games, which often have numerous sub-menus and keyboard shortcuts. It might not be what most people prefer, but as someone who has been playing all kinds of games on the Steam Deck for a couple of years now, I can say that it works. As an example, I can cite Alien vs. Predator from 2010, an FPS that doesn't support controllers on PC, but a kind Steam user had created a Steam Deck layout which I downloaded with a single click and can transfer directly to the Steam Controller. This is a slightly quirky bonus for the Steam Controller, as it isn't a feature of the controller itself, but of Steam. What Valve has done is unlock the endless depth of functionality that Steam Input offers, making it accessible if you want to connect your computer to the TV and kick back on the sofa. You can create layer upon layer of commands and contextual layouts, so many that it can almost become a game in itself.

This major advantage of the controller can therefore also be seen as a disadvantage, as it requires Steam to access this extra functionality. If you don't intend to use it for Steam, you might as well look elsewhere, as there are almost certainly better standard controllers available at a lower price. Fortunately, you can easily add external games, apps and programmes via a shortcut in Steam, thereby opening up the possibilities. There are probably not many people interested in a Steam Controller who don't use Steam, but it's important to mention. If Steam isn't running on your computer, the controller has a standard layout like a mouse, so you can navigate the desktop; but if Steam is running in the background, it's fully activated, and you can, for example, easily bring up a virtual keyboard in a web browser.

As for other downsides, it's worth noting that the vibration is decent, but nowhere near on a par with, say, the PS5's DualSense. The trackpads do, however, have excellent haptic feedback, just like on the Steam Deck. There's also no mini-jack input, so it's not possible to connect a microphone or headset, for example. I suspect this is to keep costs down, and perhaps there is a challenge in getting this functionality to work with Steam, especially if you're using Bluetooth, but it would have been nice to have the option.

In many respects, the Steam Controller is really just good enough. The standard functionality is similar to other standard controllers, but nothing out of the ordinary. The magnetic sticks are theoretically a nice feature due to their durability, but their functionality is the same. If you're looking for a controller without any extra features, there are many cheaper alternatives that are easier to get hold of and perform just as well. However, if you pair it with Steam Input, you're left with what is possibly the best controller for PC, as it opens up an almost endless array of possibilities, allowing you to play even the most mouse-and-keyboard-dependent games whilst leaning back on the sofa. It is a far cry from Valve's experiments with the first Steam Controller, but builds on all the experience they have gained since then, and as a result, almost everything about it feels well-designed and well-thought-out.