Steam celebrates 20 years by putting some of the best games from each year on sale

If you're looking to feel old today, you may as well read the following: Valve's online games platform Steam has just turned 20. That's right, 20 years of Steam, and to celebrate it all, Valve has made a timeline of each year from 2003 to 2023.

If you go on Steam right now, you'll be able to dive through the history of the platform, Valve as a company, and the games that were released in that given year. There are also some great and ancient memes dotted in featuring Valve characters.

But, if you're looking to save some cash, a lot of the games featured in this timeline celebration are on sale, too. Some Valve originals can be bought for less than £1, while other games have also taken a serious hit in terms of their prices. Not everything featured is on sale, and often Valve is just showing you what the best games of a given year were, but if you're missing anything from your library, why not take a look? You can go through the timeline here.