Steam brings us a new feature called Playtest

You're watching Advertisements

As you might know, when game developers want to hold beta tests for their unreleased games on Steam, they'd have to give out the keys separately for each person who wants to participate. This can be a lot of work, not to mention that it often goes wrong and the keys not being redeemable. Well, not anymore. It seems that Valve is trying to create a more efficient way for players to get into the games, in the meantime, this can also save developers from some troubles.

According to the tweet of Steam DB creator/ data miner xPaw, "Valve shipped play tests on the Steam Store. Anyone can request access to the play test. They also added new app type "beta" in app info."

Now via a green button on the game page, players can request to access the game by simply clicking on it. After that, you just need to wait for the developers to grant you access.

In this way, the new Playtest function can hopefully streamline the procedure and no more hassles.

You're watching Advertisements

What do you think of this feature?