Steam breaks records with 16.2 billion dollars in sales

Gabe Newell is sure to be laughing all the way to the bank, and can most likely treat himself to a fourth luxury yacht with a clear conscience. Steam continues to perform exceptionally well and according to the latest forecasts, 2025 is shaping up to be the company's most successful year yet with over 16.2 billion dollars in revenue. As if that weren't enough, they've also managed to surpass 41 million concurrent users and continue growing at an outstanding pace.

According to Alinea Analytics this represents a sales increase of 5.7% compared to last year. The numbers also show that revenue has risen steadily over the past ten years - with no indications of the trend slowing down. If correct this all points to pure dominance and an iron grip over the PC market. With Gabe and his trusted companions continuing to dig up gold in their digital mine - while the competitors watch in envy.

At the same time, there is of course a darker side to things. Research shows that the vast majority of games on Steam go unnoticed or make close to no profit - with 40% of all listed titles bringing in less than ten dollars. Not to mention all the smaller indie devs who struggle with converting wishlisted items into actual sales.

Do you like Steam, and what are your thoughts on their dominance?