Steam breaks record number of games released in 2023

HQ

It has been a productive year on Steam, to say the least, in terms of the number of titles released. In fact, 2023 has beaten the previous record holder, 2022, by a little over 2000 games. There have been 14,531 releases compared to 12,562 that the previous year could report, which is not only a lot of games, but also an increase of almost 14%.

The statistics on which the report is based are provided by Steamdb and contains data from as far back as 2006. Back then, there were far fewer games released on the platform and you can easily see from the chart that an average of about 200-300 games were released per year between 2006 and 2013. Nowadays, about 40 games are released daily on average and during New Year's Day, i.e. on 1 January 2024, the figure was 36 newly released titles.

How many of these are actually something worth remembering is of course a completely different matter, but despite the fact that we can probably assume that a large part of the supply can be classified as mediocre at best, we are living in a fantastic time for games, where developers of all possible proportions are given the opportunity to make their creations available to the broad masses. Let's hope that at least as many games are released on Steam in 2024 so that we can report a new record next year as well.