Steam Begins Its Winter Sale

Steam's Winter sale is finally here, running over the Christmas period and into the New Year, with deals throughout the digital marketplace available until the 5th of January.

Valve's digital marketplace may have more competitors on the PC sphere than in previous years, with the Epic Games Store and Twitch Prime offering free games constantly, but nothing quite has the reputation as a good old-fashioned Steam sale.

There are some great deals this year, with what feels like most of the Steam store offering some kind of discount. Even some big names in PC gaming this year such as Elden Ring, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and Stray have a decent portion of their price slashed.

Will you be picking anything up at the Winter sale this year? You can access the Steam Store page here.