Steam Awards 2024 winners announced

As 2024 wrapped up, Valve hosted its Steam Awards 2024, where the community picked their favorite games from the year. With 11 categories celebrating everything from innovation to visual excellence, the awards highlighted a range of titles, from big-budget blockbusters to hidden gems. While Black Myth: Wukong led with multiple wins, there were plenty of surprises and deserving winners across the board. Here's a full breakdown of the winners:



Game of the Year: Black Myth: Wukong.

VR Game of the Year: Metro Awakening.

Labor of Love: Elden Ring.

Best Game on Steam Deck: God of War Ragnarok.

Better With Friends: Helldivers 2.

Outstanding Visual Style: Silent Hill 2.

Most Innovative Gameplay: Liar's Bar.

Best Game You Suck At: Black Myth: Wukong.

Best Soundtrack: Red Dead Redemption.

Outstanding Story-Rich Game: Black Myth: Wukong.

Sit Back and Relax: Farming Simulator 25.



Which of the Steam Award winners are on your wishlist for 2025?