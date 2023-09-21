Steam announces some wild 2024 sales

HQ

Steam has unveiled some of its major sales, festivals, and events coming in early 2024. It might seem strange to reveal such a calendar, but Valve says it's letting you "plan your promotional activities accordingly," in a new blog post.

The first major seasonal sale of 2024 is going to be the Steam Spring Sale, which will run from the 14th to the 21st of March. The Steam Winter Sale for this year is likely to run into 2024 for a bit, but it's not exclusive to next year, which is likely why it doesn't appear.

You won't have to wait until March to get a Steam sale, though, as plenty will be running from January 2024. The Capitalism and Economy Fest, for example, runs from the 8th to the 15th of January, and is all about the Benjamins. There are some other wild festivals sprinkled in, too, like Dinosaurs vs Robots, and Ninjas vs Pirates.