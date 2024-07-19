Steam announces sales dates for 2025

Dansk
We're just over halfway through 2024 but it seems that a lot of people are already looking forward to 2025. At least, whoever makes the website post that outlines the upcoming Steam sales seems to be hyped for the new year.
In a new post, Valve outlines the upcoming sales for the first half of 2025, from the Real-Time Strategy Fest that kicks off in January to the big Summer Sale in the middle of June and early July. Check out the full list below:
Of course, we've still got plenty of Steam sales left in 2024. We're expecting the big seasonal sales to arrive in autumn and winter as usual, so if there are any games you're desperate for, best keep your eyes peeled.