Steam announces sales dates for 2025

We're just over halfway through 2024 but it seems that a lot of people are already looking forward to 2025. At least, whoever makes the website post that outlines the upcoming Steam sales seems to be hyped for the new year.

In a new post, Valve outlines the upcoming sales for the first half of 2025, from the Real-Time Strategy Fest that kicks off in January to the big Summer Sale in the middle of June and early July. Check out the full list below:



Real-Time Strategy Fest: January 20 - 27



Idler Fest: February 3 -10



Couch Co-Op Fest: February 10 -17



Steam Next Fest: February Edition: February 24 - March 3



Visual Novel Fest: March 3 - 10



Steam Spring Sale: March 13 - 20



City Builder & Colony Sim Fest: March 24 - 31



Sokoban Fest: April 21 - 28



Wargames Fest: April 28 - May 5



Creature Collector Fest: May 12 - May 19



Zombies vs. Vampires Fest: May 26 - June 2



Steam Next Fest: June Edition: June 9 - 16



Fishing Fest: June 16 - 23



Steam Summer Sale: June 26 - July 10



Of course, we've still got plenty of Steam sales left in 2024. We're expecting the big seasonal sales to arrive in autumn and winter as usual, so if there are any games you're desperate for, best keep your eyes peeled.