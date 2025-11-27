Steam adds official support for Switch 2 Pro Controllers

HQ

Many people were shocked when Nintendo announced the price tag for its new Pro Controller for Switch 2, as it turned out to be the most expensive standard controller ever. Fortunately, it was good, and we gave it a high rating in our review.

And if you're really fond of this controller, we can now announce that it just got even better. In the patch list for the latest update to the Steam client, we can read that Valve has "added support for Nintendo Switch 2 controllers connected over USB on Windows." And the good news for PC loving Nintendo gamers doesn't end there, because they have also "added support for GameCube adapters in Wii U mode with rumble on Windows."

This means that if you want to, you can now play your Steam games with Nintendo's new Pro Controller without any hassle - or even with a Gamecube controller.

