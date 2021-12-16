Stealth puzzle adventure Timelie is now available on Nintendo Switch

HQ

During Nintendo's Indie World Showcase recently, it's been announced that Timelie has been released on Nintendo Switch now. There's also a demo available for those who want to try the game first before they actually buy it.

If you don't know, Timelie is a stealth puzzle adventure that puts you in the shoes of a girl who's trapped in a mysterious world, and you'll have to use your time-controlling abilities to escape from this weird space. But worry not, you'll have a kitty companion by your side along the way on this journey. Developed by Urnique Studio, this title was initially released on PC via Steam in May 2020.