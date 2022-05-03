Stealing Pokemon cards and pizza will get you shot

HQ

An odd combination of a pizza and Pokemon cards let to the death of a Florida man who had the unfortunate idea of stealing from a local Target in Florida,

as he and another man arrived in a black Audio with an unreadable license plate and wearing masks, and shortly after left the store without paying for one pizza and "multiple" packs of Pokemon cards. As robberies have been common at the location, the staff called the cops right away as masks and a hoodie over your head is rather odd given the local climate.

While no reports suggests that the men were armed, the Orlando Sentinel reports says that one suspect was shot dead, and two young men injured as the police did not succeed in stopping the vehicle , while the Fox35 report says that the two other men were charged with theft as well, and a third person was injured by police by accident. However, depending on what media outlet is the source, it does not seem clear if he was charged as well.

Despite the police shooting at least two, most likely three people, and killing a fourth, all unarmed, County Sheriff Marcos Lopez stated to several media outlets that "I believe my deputies are justified in all their actions".