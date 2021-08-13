Stay up to date with tech with our Quick Looks from this week

HQ

Over at Gamereactor, we get to check out a lot of different kinds of technology. To get you up to speed on everything that comes through our doors, we frequently create and publish videos to our Quick Look video series, where we look at the gadget and give a short summary of our thoughts on it.

As we work on a fair amount of these videos, it can sometimes be difficult to keep tabs on everything, so we've pulled together all of the Quick Looks over the past week, so that you can watch them all in one handy location: in this news piece.

Oppo Band:

A fitness watch that boasts a 1.1" full colour AMOLED screen and features 12 workout modes.

Aorus 15P YD:

A gaming laptop that sports an 11th Gen Intel Core i7, a 30 series GeForce RTX GPU, and supports the next generation of PCLe Gen4 SSDs.

Wavell Mag+ Powerbank:

A wireless powerbank that uses Apple's MagSafe technology to charge your iPhone on the go.

Nomad Base Station Pro:

A wireless charging pad from Nomad that uses FreePower technology to be able to simultaneously charge three devices at once.

Nokia XR20:

This mobile phone is designed for the long run, with an ultra-solid case, toughened glass, and software support promised until 2025.

Jabra Evolve2 85:

Built with productivity at the forefront, these headphones use Active Noise-Cancellation to offer top class sound isolation.

Razer Blackwidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed & Keyboard Accessories:

This Quick Look is a bit of a double-whammy, as we take a look at both the new 65% wireless keyboard, and also a bunch of goodies you can use to personalise it with.

Roccat Torch:

A microphone that records audio in 24-bit quality, and comes with a mixer-style control scheme, and even a wealth of RGB options.

Beosound Explore:

This wireless speaker is coming from luxury brand Bang & Olufsen and is designed with waterproof protection and a lengthy 27 hour battery life.