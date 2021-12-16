Stay up to date with all things PC Game Pass with our handy video

Recently, Microsoft announced that it would be renaming its Xbox Game Pass for PC service to have the streamlined title of PC Game Pass. As part of that proceeding, a bunch of games that would be coming to the subscription in the future were unveiled, including; Sniper Elite 5, Trek to Yomi, Pigeon Simulator, and an unannounced project from Hugecalf Studios.

With plenty to look forward to and even more currently available, we've produced a video highlighting some of the coolest games on PC Game Pass today, some of the other perks and features that come bundled in your subscription, and look at what else will be added to the service in the future.

Take a look at the full video below to get updated on all things PC Game Pass.