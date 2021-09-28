Stay a while and travel back in time with our very own image gallery of Diablo II: Resurrected

HQ

Last week Diablo II: Resurrected came out on most recent platforms, and it has a pretty interesting feature that is rarely used in remasters. Vicarious Visions made it possible to switch between the "original" graphics from the year 2000 and the fresh and very detailed appearance you come to expect from a modern release these days. It's pretty easy to see for yourself how far computer graphics advanced in about 20 years and you can do it anytime, too:

To switch between the remaster and the so-called Legacy mode, all you have to do is press the G key on the PC. Alternatively, you hold LT / L2 / ZL as well as Select/View (Xbox), the touchpad (PlayStation) or the minus button (Nintendo Switch) on your controller. We have included some comparison images below to make you aware of the visual changes. As you can see, not only the resolution and the aspect ratio have changed over the years, because Diablo II: Resurrected has a different lighting mood and a hell of a lot more details. We'll tell you more about this in our review.