Status on iPhone 12 - What we sort of know

Today is the iPhone event day, and we are expecting the 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max. Or just a Max model instead of Mini. Different sources say contradicting things.

What we are pretty certain about is that 5G will become available, a LiDAR scanner will be implemented, new display size is on its way, the A14 chip from the iPad Air 4 might be getting a new home, and perhaps there will be "something more", but with four phones, it seems to be enough for one event.

Pre-orders are expected to open this week, with shipping starting next week, while the Pro and Pro models will be available for November.

Pricing depends on whether or not it's a 5G model or not, but the 12 Mini is expected to be $649 for the 64GB model, and $699 for the 128GB model. The normal 12 will start at $749 for the 64GB model, and the pro at $999 for 128 GB, with the Pro Max at $1.099, also for 128GB. Only the the two Pro models will come in 512GB - and that is $ 1299/1399.

The phones will come in 5.4", 6.1" and 6.7" displays depending on the model.

It will be great to also finally find out if the phone has OLED and 120Hz display, at least for the Pro Max.

Battery will still be an issue, with the iPhone 12 and Pro models only sporting 2.775 mAh, with the mini using a 2.227 mAh, and the Pro Max getting a 3687 mAh battery. This is combated by Apple's software that is fantastic at limiting power usage, but puts Apple way behind more or less every single competitor in all segments and price brackets. These are rumours, as other sources state a 4.400mAh battery, not great when compared to the competition, but certainly better.

The camera is expected to be 64MP with multiple lenses, 3x optical zoom, and LiDAR scanner on the Pro Max. 4K at 120FPS in expected as well.

Be sure to check out the Apple Event at 6pm BST, right here.