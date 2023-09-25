Statham comments on the fact that Stallone is barely in Expendables 4: "It doesn't feel right"

HQ

It has been called one of the worst action films of all time, the new Expendables 4, which has been in the cinema for a few days now. Apparently Stallone's contribution to the film is minimal and his character Barney Ross has (of course) very little to do with the story itself.

According to his own statement, Stallone says he could not agree with Millennium Films boss Avi Lerner on either the story or the choice of director. Stallone created the Expendables on his own, wrote the script for the first film, starred, directed and acted as executive producer, but now, as in the case of Rocky, has been relegated to the bench (which was also the main reason why he refused to participate in Creed III).

Statham on Sly's minor role in Expendables 4:

"In this particular story, he is absent for reasons we don't talk about, we have to guide ourselves through the ocean without him. There is something about not having him around that doesn't feel right. So, we are getting through, the story is the story, we are trying to do our best, but the best days are when he is on set."

Thanks, Cinema Express.