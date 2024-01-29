Statham and Stallone attached for Fury director's new action film

HQ

Things are going really well for David Ayer's action film, The Beekeeper, which at the time of writing has just cracked $100 million at the global box office after a few weeks in cinemas. Ayer is already working on his next film and again it will be Jason Statham who will shoulder the responsibility in the lead role but now he is throwing in another strong card when it comes to the action genre, namely Sylvester Stallone. However, not in the role you might first think of but as a screenwriter, along with Chuck Dixon.

Levon's Trade is about how Levon Cade (Statham) leaves his days in Black Ops behind to become a construction worker and thus get some more quality time to spend with his daughter. But happiness is short-lived. The daughter disappears, of course, and he is forced to return to his old gig. The trail leads him to a huge conspiracy that threatens to change everything...

Amazon MGM Studios owns the rights and plans to release Levon's Trade in cinemas at some point in the future.

Thanks, The Wrap.