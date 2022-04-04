State of Unreal Engine broadcast set to take place tomorrow

HQ

If you're excited to see how Unreal Engine will evolve future video games then we have just the event for you. Set to take place tomorrow, a State of Unreal livestream will be hosted wherein we're told to expect to hear about "what's in store for the future of games". But that's not all, as the announcement also says that there will be "some exciting news" as well.

As for what the broadcast will include, an itinerary has been released, showing that the livestream will start at 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST on April 5 with a keynote that includes "special Unreal Engine news," with Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney and several other people being present.

After this (at 17:30 BST / 18:30 CEST), there will be a double-bill of The Matrix Awakens segments that look into how the game/experience was created. The show will conclude with a tech talk on how to create your first game in Unreal Engine, with this taking place from 19:30 BST / 20:30 CEST.

Be sure to catch the show here when it starts tomorrow.