State of Play to be hosted next week

Sony has announced that it will be hosting a State of Play broadcast next week. The show itself is set to take place on Thursday, June 2 at 23:00 BST / 00:00 CEST (June 3), and is set to last for around 30 minutes.

As for what the State of Play will include, Sony has said that there will be "exciting reveals" from third-party developers, and likewise will include a look at "several games in development for PlayStation VR2."

