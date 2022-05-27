Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

State of Play to be hosted next week

Expect a 30-minute show that will include games in development for the PS VR2.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Sony has announced that it will be hosting a State of Play broadcast next week. The show itself is set to take place on Thursday, June 2 at 23:00 BST / 00:00 CEST (June 3), and is set to last for around 30 minutes.

As for what the State of Play will include, Sony has said that there will be "exciting reveals" from third-party developers, and likewise will include a look at "several games in development for PlayStation VR2."

You can watch the show itself over here when it starts.

State of Play to be hosted next week


Loading next content