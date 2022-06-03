State of Play sets a date for The Callisto Protocol

HQ

"Look out there.

Did you know they call Callisto 'the Dead Moon'?

Dead.

Just like you would've been if I hadn't fished you outta that wreck.

So whatever you're holding on to right there...

That's your old life, you gotta let that go.

Because your new life is entirely in my hands.

I'm just trying to give you a chance...

At rebirth.

I just love that last part.

It gives me chills every time."

Creepy has been the best way to describe the latest sample of The Callisto Protocol, the work that Striking Distance and Krafton are finishing so that it launches before the end of the year. This has been made official in the State of Play show: the game will be released on December 2, 2022 on PS4, PS5 and, as we expect, also Xbox and PC.

Gore, terrifying, visceral, disturbing... tonight's showing has been without a doubt the most impressive of the game to date, and with its similarities to Dead Space and The Last of Us, but with its own style, it sets this up as probably the most anticipated horror title of the year, if it wasn't already.