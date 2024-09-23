State of Play planned for evening of September 24

HQ

There were rumours, a lot in fact, that Sony would be hosting a State of Play broadcast sometime at the end of September 2024. Well, this has now been confirmed and it is a bit of a gut-punch for any of the European fans of PlayStation...

PlayStation Blog affirms that the State of Play will be hosted on September 24 at 23:00 BST / September 25 at 00:00 CEST. It's promised to be a 30+ minute show where we will be told about "more than 20 upcoming PS5 and PS VR2 games from studios around the world."

Will you be tuning into the very late State of Play showcase tomorrow?