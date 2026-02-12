State of Play kicks off with reveal of Kena: Bridge of Spirits sequel, Scars of Kosmora

A few years ago, back in 2021, developer Ember Lab impressed many when it launched the striking Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Jump to the present and the developer has just made an appearance to kick off tonight's mega State of Play by showing off a sequel to that very adventure.

Known as Kena: Scars of Kosmora, this is an ambitious follow-up that takes the titular protagonist to the new land of Kosmora, wherein her goal will shift a tad. No longer will Kena's primary aim be helping the deceased, as now she will begin to help the living.

But the typical Kena formula will still remain in effect, as we can look ahead to deeper combat, epic boss fights, a larger world, and of course, plenty of adorable spirit companions to find.

As for the launch plans for Kena: Scars of Kosmora, the game will be coming to PC and PS5 as soon as sometime in 2026.