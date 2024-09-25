State of Play ends with a bang: Ghost of Tsushima spinoff coming in 2025

The State of Play broadcast just came to a close and with it, we saw the reveal of a very anticipated but also quite surprising project from Sucker Punch, the studio behind Ghost of Tsushima.

This project is called Ghost of Yōtei and is a spinoff that features an all-new protagonist, a female warrior named Atsu. The story revolves around her journey around the lands surrounding Mount Yōtei, in the year 1603, an area that we're told features "sprawling grasslands, snowy tundras, and unexpected dangers." You probably don't need to be told this, but the landscape also seems to be absolutely stunning, with amazing and breath-taking set pieces.

Speaking about the setting in a PlayStation Blog article, Sucker Punch adds, "While we aren't diving into story specifics yet today, we can reveal that Atsu's journey takes place in 1603, more than 300 years after the events of Ghost of Tsushima. Our story is set in the lands surrounding Mount Yōtei, a towering peak in the heart of Ezo, an area of Japan known as Hokkaido in present day. In 1603, this area was outside the rule of Japan, and filled with sprawling grasslands, snowy tundras, and unexpected dangers. It's a far cry from the organized samurai clans who lived in Tsushima, and it's the setting for an original story we can't wait to tell."

Ghost of Yōtei is currently set for a 2025 release on PS5 consoles. We don't have a firm date in mind just yet, but you can see the amazing announcement trailer below.

HQ

As this is Sucker Punch's first game developed for the PS5, this will allow the team to do a few things it couldn't beforehand, as explained in the blog too: "We have massive sightlines that let you look far across the environment, whole new skies featuring twinkling stars and auroras, even more believable movement from wind on grass and vegetation, and more improvements we'll share in the future. Our new setting also gives us the opportunity to introduce new mechanics, gameplay improvements, and even new weapons."